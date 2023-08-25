Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters flight into Tropical Storm Franklin

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit in the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, gathered weather data on Tropical Storm Franklin Aug. 24, 2023. The data is used to improve National Hurricane Center movement and intensity forecasts. (Video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895049
    VIRIN: 230824-F-F3652-1000
    Filename: DOD_109849294
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10

    Air Force Reserve
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Ready Now
    National Hurricane Center
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Tropical Storm Franklin

