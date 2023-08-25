The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit in the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, gathered weather data on Tropical Storm Franklin Aug. 24, 2023. The data is used to improve National Hurricane Center movement and intensity forecasts. (Video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895049
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-F3652-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109849294
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, Hurricane Hunters flight into Tropical Storm Franklin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
