CPL Walker Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight

Cpl. Ashanti Walker, a squad leader with the 1st Armored Division G2, describes why she is proud to be an Army intelligence professional at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023. Walker has been in the military intelligence field since 2018. During her service, she served as an all-source analyst in the 8th Army covering Indo-Pacific Command; as the security manager for 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps, ensuring that there were no security violations and maintained security clearance accountability; and currently as a squad leader working for the Fusion Cell in G-2 for 1AD where she developed courses of action in four division training exercises to include two Warfighter Exercises. Walker’s level of excellence and positive attitude has greatly increased the morale across the 1AD G2. This is exemplified by the care and development she takes towards mentoring and leading her Soldiers.