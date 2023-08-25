Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPL Walker Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    1st Armored Division

    Cpl. Ashanti Walker, a squad leader with the 1st Armored Division G2, describes why she is proud to be an Army intelligence professional at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023. Walker has been in the military intelligence field since 2018. During her service, she served as an all-source analyst in the 8th Army covering Indo-Pacific Command; as the security manager for 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps, ensuring that there were no security violations and maintained security clearance accountability; and currently as a squad leader working for the Fusion Cell in G-2 for 1AD where she developed courses of action in four division training exercises to include two Warfighter Exercises. Walker’s level of excellence and positive attitude has greatly increased the morale across the 1AD G2. This is exemplified by the care and development she takes towards mentoring and leading her Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 13:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895038
    VIRIN: 230817-A-UH335-3463
    Filename: DOD_109848980
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CPL Walker Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    1AD
    MI
    Military Intelligence
    1st Armored Division
    G2

