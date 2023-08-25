Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPT Dachowicz Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    1st Armored Division

    Capt. Alyssa Dachowicz, a 1st Armored Division G2 operations officer, describes why she is proud to be an Army intelligence professional at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023. Dachowicz contributed to the military intelligence enterprise in a variety of positions. As a battalion intelligence officer for 2nd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, she managed task force intelligence production across southeastern Afghanistan, providing analysis used in dozens of operations in support of Special Forces missions. As a battalion intelligence officer for 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Division, she led the battalion staff through two iterations of Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield to support a brigade level training exercise. As a military intelligence company commander, she led her company through a National Training Center rotation, achieved full MI Training Strategy certification, and oversaw an aviation program that maintained the highest safety rating in the division with zero incidents.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 13:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895037
    VIRIN: 230817-A-UH335-3389
    Filename: DOD_109848979
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPT Dachowicz Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    1AD
    MI
    Military Intelligence
    1st Armored Division
    G2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT