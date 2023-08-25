CPT Dachowicz Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Alyssa Dachowicz, a 1st Armored Division G2 operations officer, describes why she is proud to be an Army intelligence professional at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023. Dachowicz contributed to the military intelligence enterprise in a variety of positions. As a battalion intelligence officer for 2nd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, she managed task force intelligence production across southeastern Afghanistan, providing analysis used in dozens of operations in support of Special Forces missions. As a battalion intelligence officer for 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Division, she led the battalion staff through two iterations of Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield to support a brigade level training exercise. As a military intelligence company commander, she led her company through a National Training Center rotation, achieved full MI Training Strategy certification, and oversaw an aviation program that maintained the highest safety rating in the division with zero incidents.