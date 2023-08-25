CPT Wolf Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Jessicca Wolf, a military intelligence company commander with 1st Armored Division, describes why she is proud to be an Army intelligence professional at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023. Wolf received her commission through ROTC at Augusta University where she graduated in 2018 as a Distinguished Military Graduate with a master’s degree in business administration. Wolf also holds a B.A. in psychology from Northwestern University and an associate degree in Arabic studies. Prior to enrollment in ROTC, she enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2012 and served as a cryptologic linguist in support of the Global War on Terrorism and other national intelligence priorities. As a member of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1AD, Wolf first distinguished herself as an exceptionally talented battalion security officer. Due to her focus on development and readiness, her shop was the very best and she was hand-picked among her peers to be the commander of the MICO. Since assuming command, Wolf has fixed the company's property book, markedly improved morale, and prepared the company to excel at the National Training Center. At each step of her career, Wolf has made the people and processes around her better and she is, without doubt, an exceptional leader for our Army.