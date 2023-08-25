Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jessica Martinez Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    1st Armored Division

    Jessica Martinez-Perez, a 1st Armored Division security specialist, describes why she is proud to be an Army intelligence professional at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023. Martinez entered the Army in 1999 as a 96D imagery analyst. She served in the 82nd Airborne Division and U.S. Southern Command, performing imagery analysis for seven years, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. In 2002, she became jump master certified as a specialist in the 525th Military intelligence Battalion. Martinez left the military in 2006 and became a Department of the Army Civilian working for the Joint Special Operations Command as an imagery analyst. In 2011, she was selected as an 0080 security specialist with 1st Armored Division where she continues to serve. During her tenure with the 1AD G2, Martinez has excelled in the positions of special security representative and training coordinator supporting the Fort Bliss Foundry Intelligence training facility, 1st Armored Division foreign disclosure officer and 1st Armored Division security manager. She has demonstrated true professionalism and excellence in the performance of her duties and serves as an outstanding mentor and role model for the Soldiers, Civilians and DA contractors within the division. Jessica Martinez epitomizes the best of intelligence professionals.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 13:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895035
    VIRIN: 230817-A-UH335-1280
    Filename: DOD_109848976
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jessica Martinez Women’s Equality Day social media spotlight, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    1AD
    MI
    Military Intelligence
    1st Armored Division
    G2

