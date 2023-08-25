Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connect. Inspire. Refuel.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Dumas, 121st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, utilizes three concepts when leading Airmen: connect, inspire, and refuel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 12:45
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 895034
    VIRIN: 230824-Z-UU033-1638
    Filename: DOD_109848959
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connect. Inspire. Refuel., by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    kc-135 stratotanker
    connect
    refuel
    national guard
    hype

