Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Dumas, 121st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, utilizes three concepts when leading Airmen: connect, inspire, and refuel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 12:45
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|895034
|VIRIN:
|230824-Z-UU033-1638
|Filename:
|DOD_109848959
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Connect. Inspire. Refuel., by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT