    RED FLAG-ALASKA 23-3 endex video

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines and Royal Australian Air Force participated in Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 14-25, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 11:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895024
    VIRIN: 230824-F-BZ793-8369
    Filename: DOD_109848846
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Red Flag
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RFA

