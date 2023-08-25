RED FLAG-ALASKA 23-3 endex video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines and Royal Australian Air Force participated in Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 14-25, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)