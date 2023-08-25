RED FLAG-ALASKA 23-3 endex video

Members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines and Royal Australian Air Force participated in Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 14-25, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 11:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895024
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-BZ793-8369
|Filename:
|DOD_109848846
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
