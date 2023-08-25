video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade, in coordination with Army Materiel Command, will host an event in recognition of Women’s Equality Day to highlight the unprecedented female leadership across the installation’s organizations, Army and Federal Government. The event, focused on “Strengthening Equality in Government: Promoting Inclusion Within Federal Leadership,” will feature a panel discussion with three distinguished leaders, Kris McBride, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, North Alabama; Ms. Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general; and Brig. Gen. Daphne Davis, Army Recruiting Command deputy commanding general. The event will also highlight female professionals around Redstone.