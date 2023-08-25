The U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade, in coordination with Army Materiel Command, will host an event in recognition of Women’s Equality Day to highlight the unprecedented female leadership across the installation’s organizations, Army and Federal Government. The event, focused on “Strengthening Equality in Government: Promoting Inclusion Within Federal Leadership,” will feature a panel discussion with three distinguished leaders, Kris McBride, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, North Alabama; Ms. Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general; and Brig. Gen. Daphne Davis, Army Recruiting Command deputy commanding general. The event will also highlight female professionals around Redstone.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895020
|VIRIN:
|230824-A-UU580-8342
|Filename:
|DOD_109848775
|Length:
|01:16:57
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Women's Equality Day, by Allen Lastinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT