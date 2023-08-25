Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Allen Lastinger 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade, in coordination with Army Materiel Command, will host an event in recognition of Women’s Equality Day to highlight the unprecedented female leadership across the installation’s organizations, Army and Federal Government. The event, focused on “Strengthening Equality in Government: Promoting Inclusion Within Federal Leadership,” will feature a panel discussion with three distinguished leaders, Kris McBride, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, North Alabama; Ms. Marion Whicker, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general; and Brig. Gen. Daphne Davis, Army Recruiting Command deputy commanding general. The event will also highlight female professionals around Redstone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895020
    VIRIN: 230824-A-UU580-8342
    Filename: DOD_109848775
    Length: 01:16:57
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by Allen Lastinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TeamRedstone
    WomensEqualityDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT