Army Reserve Medical Soldiers are working in the National Capital Region to provide support and manpower to units in need as a part of Low Density Occupational Skills Training. The Soldiers provide support to the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, the Alexander T. Augusta Medical Center, and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, allowing these institutions to maintain critical functions while enhancing their ability to allow more active component service members to take leave, attend schools, and pursue other professional enhancement opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 11:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895003
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-XO050-1003
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109848573
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Medical Soldiers Keep Critical Functions Ready in the National Capital Region, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
