Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Medical Soldiers Keep Critical Functions Ready in the National Capital Region

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Medical Soldiers are working in the National Capital Region to provide support and manpower to units in need as a part of Low Density Occupational Skills Training. The Soldiers provide support to the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, the Alexander T. Augusta Medical Center, and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, allowing these institutions to maintain critical functions while enhancing their ability to allow more active component service members to take leave, attend schools, and pursue other professional enhancement opportunities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895003
    VIRIN: 230810-A-XO050-1003
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109848573
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Medical Soldiers Keep Critical Functions Ready in the National Capital Region, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Pentagon
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    National Capital Region
    WRAIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT