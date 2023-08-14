Army Reserve Medical Soldiers Keep Critical Functions Ready in the National Capital Region

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Medical Soldiers are working in the National Capital Region to provide support and manpower to units in need as a part of Low Density Occupational Skills Training. The Soldiers provide support to the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, the Alexander T. Augusta Medical Center, and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, allowing these institutions to maintain critical functions while enhancing their ability to allow more active component service members to take leave, attend schools, and pursue other professional enhancement opportunities.