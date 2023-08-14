Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 endex video

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Australian Air Force participated in Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 10-25. Red Flag exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces by providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894961
    VIRIN: 230824-F-BZ793-1001
    Filename: DOD_109847812
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 endex video, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RFA

