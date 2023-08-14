Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 endex video

Members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Australian Air Force participated in Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 10-25. Red Flag exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces by providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
08.24.2023
08.24.2023
|Package
|894961
|230824-F-BZ793-1001
|DOD_109847812
|00:01:08
US
|1
|1
