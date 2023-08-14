B-roll of EMF-Juliet conducting 1st U.S. Navy orthopedic surgical mission in Honduras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet, along with Honduran surgeons and residents, perform complex pediatric reconstructive surgeries in the operating room at Hospital Escuela, Tegucigalpa, Honduras. In collaboration with joint forces and the partner nation, EMF-Juliet conducted its first orthopedic surgical mission to enhance expeditionary core skills and knowledge exchange with Honduran healthcare professionals in a limited resource environment. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)