B-roll of EMF-Juliet conducting 1st U.S. Navy orthopedic surgical mission in Honduras

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Bobbie Camp 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet, along with Honduran surgeons and residents, perform complex pediatric reconstructive surgeries in the operating room at Hospital Escuela, Tegucigalpa, Honduras. In collaboration with joint forces and the partner nation, EMF-Juliet conducted its first orthopedic surgical mission to enhance expeditionary core skills and knowledge exchange with Honduran healthcare professionals in a limited resource environment. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet conducts first U.S. Navy orthopedic surgical partnership mission in Honduras

