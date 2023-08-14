Marines with 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct close-quarters tactic drills at Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 15, 2023. CQT is a six-week course that enables service members to simulate close and accurate fire within confined spaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victoria Hutt)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 17:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894938
|VIRIN:
|230824-M-KK733-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109847506
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Close Quarters Tactics Course, by LCpl Victoria Hutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
