    Close Quarters Tactics Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victoria Hutt 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines with 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct close-quarters tactic drills at Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 15, 2023. CQT is a six-week course that enables service members to simulate close and accurate fire within confined spaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 17:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close Quarters Tactics Course, by LCpl Victoria Hutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

