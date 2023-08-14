Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Message - August 2023 - Colonel Tim Gordon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANG BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's command message, Colonel Tim Gordon, 102nd Intelligence Wing vice commander stresses the importance of being prepared for our upcoming midpoint inspection. "Everybody has a role in this inspection", says Gordon. "you should have an understanding of the intent and purpose of it."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 894919
    VIRIN: 230824-Z-WQ490-4689
    Filename: DOD_109847116
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: OTIS ANG BASE, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Message - August 2023 - Colonel Tim Gordon, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inspection
    vigilance
    preparedness
    command message
    mission
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT