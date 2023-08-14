Command Message - August 2023 - Colonel Tim Gordon

In this month's command message, Colonel Tim Gordon, 102nd Intelligence Wing vice commander stresses the importance of being prepared for our upcoming midpoint inspection. "Everybody has a role in this inspection", says Gordon. "you should have an understanding of the intent and purpose of it."
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 15:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|894919
|VIRIN:
|230824-Z-WQ490-4689
|Filename:
|DOD_109847116
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|OTIS ANG BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
