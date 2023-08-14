Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Specialized Oklahoma National Guard unit conducts swift water training

    OK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Members of the Oklahoma National Guard's 63rd Civil Support Team conduct swift water training with Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City Fire Service Training. The CST is a specialized National Guard unit that responds to natural and manmade disasters. The training allowed CST members to learn safe and effective water rescue techniques, while reducing risk for first responders.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894913
    VIRIN: 230824-A-NK138-2857
    Filename: DOD_109847051
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: OK, US

    This work, Specialized Oklahoma National Guard unit conducts swift water training, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    63rd CST
    OKGuard
    Swift Water Training

