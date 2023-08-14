U.S. Soldiers assigned to units across the Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) conduct the Drill and Ceremony portion of the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Huachuca, AZ., Aug. 23, 2023. TRADOC’s Best Squad competition tests each squad’s ability to work as a team, complete common Soldier tasks and push the competitors to be all they can be. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Craig Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 14:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894886
|VIRIN:
|230823-A-JA380-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109846720
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT