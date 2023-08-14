DEIA Series - Diversity Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Team organized Diversity Day for the tri-base community at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 18, 2023. Diversity Day was an opportunity for Airmen to foster an inclusive environment by understanding each other’s differences, experiences and unique perspectives on humanity in all its forms. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)