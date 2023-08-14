Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th MSC Recognizes Women's Equality Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Karen Monday - Gresham, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command recognizes the progress made for and by women in the United States and across all military branches.

    Women make up more than 21% of the America's Army Reserve. The 7th MSC is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe with 26 units across Germany and Italy. For more information about or stories on the 7th MSC, follow us on Facebook @7thMSC

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894865
    VIRIN: 230822-A-JU900-6263
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109846449
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

