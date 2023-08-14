7th MSC Recognizes Women's Equality Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Karen Monday - Gresham, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command recognizes the progress made for and by women in the United States and across all military branches.



Women make up more than 21% of the America's Army Reserve. The 7th MSC is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe with 26 units across Germany and Italy. For more information about or stories on the 7th MSC, follow us on Facebook @7thMSC