Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Minihan speaks to AFSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, gives a speech during an Air Force Sergeants Association conference at Dallas, Texas, August 9, 2023. (Courtesy Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 11:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 894864
    VIRIN: 230824-F-DJ189-1001
    Filename: DOD_109846446
    Length: 01:04:36
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Minihan speaks to AFSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSA
    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Gen. Mike Minihan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT