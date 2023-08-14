Around the Air Force: NCO Retraining Revamp, Aviator Retention, Quantum Navigation

In this week’s look around the Air Force, retraining for career Airmen evolves, a demonstration program aims to keep rated aviators in service, and artificial intelligence paired with Earth’s magnetic field may guide navigators in the future.
|08.24.2023
|08.24.2023 09:26
|Video Productions
|894861
|230824-F-UE508-1001
|DOD_109846379
|00:02:00
|US
|2
|2
