Reserve Soldiers Keep Critical Functions Ready at the National Capital Region

Army Reserve Medical Command Soldiers are filling critical medical functions across the National Capital Region with Low Density Occupational Skills Training as a part of their annual training. The Soldiers from units across the United States are backfilling positions at the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center, and the Walter Reid Army Institute of Research. This mission allows Reserve Soldiers to sharpen military medical skills and apply these skills independently, solving the manpower issue in the area.