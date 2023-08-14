Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Soldiers Keep Critical Functions Ready at the National Capital Region

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Medical Command Soldiers are filling critical medical functions across the National Capital Region with Low Density Occupational Skills Training as a part of their annual training. The Soldiers from units across the United States are backfilling positions at the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center, and the Walter Reid Army Institute of Research. This mission allows Reserve Soldiers to sharpen military medical skills and apply these skills independently, solving the manpower issue in the area.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894858
    VIRIN: 230810-A-XO050-1002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109846311
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    This work, Reserve Soldiers Keep Critical Functions Ready at the National Capital Region, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Pentagon
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    National Capital Region
    WRAIR

