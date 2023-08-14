Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diversity Day InFocus Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Diversity Day has been celebrated for the past 15 years at Spangdahlem Air Base. This Video showcases all the booths and organizations involved with Diversity Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894857
    VIRIN: 230818-F-BY723-1822
    Filename: DOD_109846303
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity Day InFocus Video, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Diversity Day
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jessica Heaney
    InFocus Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT