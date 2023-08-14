Diversity Day has been celebrated for the past 15 years at Spangdahlem Air Base. This Video showcases all the booths and organizations involved with Diversity Day.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894857
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-BY723-1822
|Filename:
|DOD_109846303
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity Day InFocus Video, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT