Army Reserve continues to ready the force

85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command observer coach/trainers, assigned to the 1-340th Training Support Battalion, with direct support to First Army's 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin for their extended combat training to mentor and coach Army Reserve military police units, in preparation for mobilizations and deployments, during the Army Reserve's August Combat Support Training Exercise.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
