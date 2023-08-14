Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve continues to ready the force

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command observer coach/trainers, assigned to the 1-340th Training Support Battalion, with direct support to First Army's 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin for their extended combat training to mentor and coach Army Reserve military police units, in preparation for mobilizations and deployments, during the Army Reserve's August Combat Support Training Exercise.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:42
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Military Police
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

