Sri Lanka Armed Forces soldiers conduct dismounted patrol training during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 23, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)
This work, Keris Aman 23 | Sri Lanka Armed Forces Conduct Patrol Training, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
