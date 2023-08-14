Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris Aman 23 | Sri Lanka Armed Forces Conduct Patrol Training

    MALAYSIA

    08.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Sri Lanka Armed Forces soldiers conduct dismounted patrol training during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 23, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 07:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894851
    VIRIN: 230823-F-PA224-6773
    Filename: DOD_109846218
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Aman 23 | Sri Lanka Armed Forces Conduct Patrol Training, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Malaysia
    GPOI
    USINDOPACOM
    KerisAman23
    UN PKO

