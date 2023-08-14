Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEX Fashion Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Navy Exchange held a Back-to-School fashion show on August 17th, 2023. The NEX's mission is to provide goods and services to service members and their families and support quality of life programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 20:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894819
    VIRIN: 230817-N-OR754-6452
    Filename: DOD_109845320
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Fashion Show, by PO3 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kids
    Sasebo
    fashion show
    NEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT