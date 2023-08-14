The Navy Exchange held a Back-to-School fashion show on August 17th, 2023. The NEX's mission is to provide goods and services to service members and their families and support quality of life programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 20:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894819
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-OR754-6452
|Filename:
|DOD_109845320
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEX Fashion Show, by PO3 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
