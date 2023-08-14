Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescues two jet skiers after they became stranded on Morris Island near Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The jet skiers were hoisted and safely transported to Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island, South Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894814
    VIRIN: 230822-G-G0107-2001
    Filename: DOD_109845283
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USCG
    Rescue
    Air Station Savannah

