Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescues two jet skiers after they became stranded on Morris Island near Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The jet skiers were hoisted and safely transported to Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island, South Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894814
|VIRIN:
|230822-G-G0107-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109845283
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
