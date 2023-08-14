230823-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Ruck Sack". In episode 1, Rucker speaks with NAVWAR Director of Corporate Strategy David Millner about different challenges a leader may face. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 17:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|894808
|VIRIN:
|230823-N-GC965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109845097
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
