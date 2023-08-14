Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's in Rucker's Ruck Sack?

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    230823-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Ruck Sack". In episode 1, Rucker speaks with NAVWAR Director of Corporate Strategy David Millner about different challenges a leader may face. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    This work, What's in Rucker's Ruck Sack?, by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    CMC
    NAVWAR
    What's in Rucker's Ruck Sack?

