Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This year was the first that a unit from the 1st Armored Division participated in the exercise. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894806
|VIRIN:
|230813-D-AR128-5995
|Filename:
|DOD_109845056
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 and CALFEX 1920x1080, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT