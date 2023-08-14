Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFA/AFW2 Partnership Ten Years in the Making

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air & Space Force Association and the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program celebrate 10-years of partnership helping wounded warriors and caregivers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894805
    VIRIN: 230823-O-OR487-5763
    PIN: 230823
    Filename: DOD_109845054
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFA/AFW2 Partnership Ten Years in the Making, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wounded warrior
    history
    caregiver
    AFA
    AFW2

