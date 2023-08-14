The Air & Space Force Association and the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program celebrate 10-years of partnership helping wounded warriors and caregivers.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 17:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894805
|VIRIN:
|230823-O-OR487-5763
|PIN:
|230823
|Filename:
|DOD_109845054
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFA/AFW2 Partnership Ten Years in the Making, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT