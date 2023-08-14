Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quality of life general visits Fort Carson

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 sound bite communicating the commitment to Quality of life for Soldiers and their Families on the Mountain Post.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894799
    VIRIN: 230823-A-UR003-1047
    Filename: DOD_109844992
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quality of life general visits Fort Carson, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    The Mountain Post
    G-9

