    AFWERX director delivers keynote address at Fed Supernova (Video Part 1)

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Michael Madero 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and chief commercialization officer for the Department of the Air Force, delivers the keynote address at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023. Leigh's briefing, “Revolutionizing Defense: The Power of Innovation,” shared the breadth of AFWERX's portfolio and how the organization unleashes American Ingenuity to rapidly provide novel technology to the warfighter. Fed Supernova connects entrepreneurs, government and industry together to collaborate on dual-use solutions that put commercial technology in the hands of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 894798
    VIRIN: 230823-F-IG183-1001
    Filename: DOD_109844991
    Length: 00:18:44
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFWERX
    Fed Supernova

