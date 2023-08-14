AFWERX director delivers keynote address at Fed Supernova (Video Part 1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and chief commercialization officer for the Department of the Air Force, delivers the keynote address at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023. Leigh's briefing, “Revolutionizing Defense: The Power of Innovation,” shared the breadth of AFWERX's portfolio and how the organization unleashes American Ingenuity to rapidly provide novel technology to the warfighter. Fed Supernova connects entrepreneurs, government and industry together to collaborate on dual-use solutions that put commercial technology in the hands of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)