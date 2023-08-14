Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, sound bite regarding the commitment to quality of life on the Mountain Post.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 16:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894797
|VIRIN:
|230823-A-ur003-1047
|Filename:
|DOD_109844985
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QOL-TIMES THAT WE'RE LIVING, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT