The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performed throughout San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 16-19, 2023. As the traveling component of the Honor Guard, the Drill Team's mission is to showcase drill performances at public and military venues to recruit, retain and inspire Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894782
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-HL483-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109844783
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Team tours Texas military community, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT