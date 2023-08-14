Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Team tours Texas military community

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Video by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performed throughout San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 16-19, 2023. As the traveling component of the Honor Guard, the Drill Team's mission is to showcase drill performances at public and military venues to recruit, retain and inspire Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894782
    VIRIN: 230823-F-HL483-2001
    Filename: DOD_109844783
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Drill Team tours Texas military community, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Drill Team
    Recruit
    Air Force
    Basic Military Training
    JBAB

