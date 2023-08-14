Drill Team tours Texas military community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performed throughout San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 16-19, 2023. As the traveling component of the Honor Guard, the Drill Team's mission is to showcase drill performances at public and military venues to recruit, retain and inspire Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)