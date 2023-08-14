3 Tips for Coming Home from Deployment (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

Coming home from deployment can be challenging. We might feel a sense of loss of meaning or that other people don't understand the experiences we had. Dr. Morganstein gives 3 easy tips for adjusting to life back at home.
1. Give yourself time and space.
2. Talk to your loved ones about what's going on.
3. Give your loved ones time and space
This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth
