Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3 Tips for Coming Home from Deployment (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Coming home from deployment can be challenging. We might feel a sense of loss of meaning or that other people don't understand the experiences we had. Dr. Morganstein gives 3 easy tips for adjusting to life back at home.

    1. Give yourself time and space.
    2. Talk to your loved ones about what's going on.
    3. Give your loved ones time and space

    This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth

    This video has captions embedded for social media.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894766
    VIRIN: 230824-O-XH734-6508
    Filename: DOD_109844711
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 Tips for Coming Home from Deployment (VERTICAL CAPTIONS), by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    behavioral health
    USUHS
    DHA
    MHSsocial
    Morganstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT