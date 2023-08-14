3 Tips for Coming Home from Deployment (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coming home from deployment can be challenging. We might feel a sense of loss of meaning or that other people don't understand the experiences we had. Dr. Morganstein gives 3 easy tips for adjusting to life back at home.



1. Give yourself time and space.

2. Talk to your loved ones about what's going on.

3. Give your loved ones time and space



This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth



