    What can I do if a friend is having a hard time? (VERTICAL CAPTIONS)

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Do you have a friend or colleague who might be having a hard time? Dr. Morganstein gives some tips on signs to look for and how to help.

    This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894765
    VIRIN: 230824-O-XH734-6447
    Filename: DOD_109844710
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    mental health
    behavioral health
    USUHS
    DHA
    MHSsocial
    Morganstein

