    NAVSUP WSS News Minute: F-35

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Angela King-Sweigart 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP WSS hosted planners and logisticians from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and partner nations as part of the F-35 Aircraft Sustainment Implementation Working Group aboard NSA Mechanicsburg August 2023. The group, which discussed operational and sustainment costs for the F-35 joint strike fighter program, will continue to meet regularly to ensure F-35 aircraft are properly maintained and ready.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023
    MECHANICSBURG, PA, US 

    F35
    joint strike fighter
    supply chain
    navsup wss

