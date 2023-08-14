NAVSUP WSS News Minute: F-35

NAVSUP WSS hosted planners and logisticians from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and partner nations as part of the F-35 Aircraft Sustainment Implementation Working Group aboard NSA Mechanicsburg August 2023. The group, which discussed operational and sustainment costs for the F-35 joint strike fighter program, will continue to meet regularly to ensure F-35 aircraft are properly maintained and ready.
|08.23.2023
|08.23.2023 14:30
|Package
|894753
|230823-A-TN694-3682
|DOD_109844614
|00:01:03
|MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
|0
|0
