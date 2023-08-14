Echo Company S&E

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894739" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Strength and Endurance course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Aug. 22, 2023. The Strength and Endurance course is designed to push recruits past their perceived physical limits in preparation for the physical fitness test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)