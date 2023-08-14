Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company S&E

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Strength and Endurance course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Aug. 22, 2023. The Strength and Endurance course is designed to push recruits past their perceived physical limits in preparation for the physical fitness test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

