U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Strength and Endurance course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Aug. 22, 2023. The Strength and Endurance course is designed to push recruits past their perceived physical limits in preparation for the physical fitness test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 13:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894739
|VIRIN:
|230823-M-EG840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109844476
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company S&E, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
