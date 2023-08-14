Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day 2023

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Women's' Equality Day, August 26th, is a time to acknowledge the importance of the Women's Suffrage Movement and its impact on the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

    In this video, we explore Chicago to learn more how two ladies: Jane Addams and Ida B. Wells contributed to that effort.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Women's Equality Day
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    Women's Suffrage Movement

