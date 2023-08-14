Women's Equality Day 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women's' Equality Day, August 26th, is a time to acknowledge the importance of the Women's Suffrage Movement and its impact on the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.



In this video, we explore Chicago to learn more how two ladies: Jane Addams and Ida B. Wells contributed to that effort.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)