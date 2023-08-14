Women's' Equality Day, August 26th, is a time to acknowledge the importance of the Women's Suffrage Movement and its impact on the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
In this video, we explore Chicago to learn more how two ladies: Jane Addams and Ida B. Wells contributed to that effort.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894717
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-KL464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109844094
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's Equality Day 2023, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
