U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Team organized Diversity Week at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 14-18, 2023. The Liberty Wing DEIA team put ideas into action by hosting events throughout the week geared towards developing diversity across the wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 10:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|894711
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109844045
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DEIA Series - Diversity Week, by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT