Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEIA Series - Diversity Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Team organized Diversity Week at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 14-18, 2023. The Liberty Wing DEIA team put ideas into action by hosting events throughout the week geared towards developing diversity across the wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 10:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894711
    VIRIN: 230823-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_109844045
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEIA Series - Diversity Week, by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    Liberty Wing
    Accessibility
    Equity
    DEIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT