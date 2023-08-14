DEIA Series - Diversity Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Team organized Diversity Week at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 14-18, 2023. The Liberty Wing DEIA team put ideas into action by hosting events throughout the week geared towards developing diversity across the wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)