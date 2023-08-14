Humphreys High first day of school

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Juliette Dozier and Kayla Collins, students at Humphreys High School, speak about the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Humphreys High School on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. Staff and students allocated a balloon archway to greet new and returning students for the first day of an academic year, creating a welcoming environment and the feeling of new beginnings. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)