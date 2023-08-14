Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys High first day of school

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Juliette Dozier and Kayla Collins, students at Humphreys High School, speak about the first day of the 2023-2024 school year at Humphreys High School on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. Staff and students allocated a balloon archway to greet new and returning students for the first day of an academic year, creating a welcoming environment and the feeling of new beginnings. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 02:59
    Location: KR

    First Day of School
    Humphreys High School
    USAG Humpheys

