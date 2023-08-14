Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Test Team Researches Human Factors Integration into B-52 CERP

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A test team from the Global Power Bombers Combined Test Force recently began research into human factors integration as part of the B-52 Stratofortress Commercial Engine Replacement Program, on Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

