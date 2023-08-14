Mountain Medicine 1-23 Interview Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy sailors with the Mountain Medicine (MMED) course, answer interview questions during Mountain Medicine Course at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA, July 18, 2023. MMED challenges service members with various medical and technical problems common to mountainous environments in preparation for future conflicts in austere terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo)