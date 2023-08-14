Mountain Medicine 1-23 Interview Package

U.S. Navy sailors with the Mountain Medicine (MMED) course, answer interview questions during Mountain Medicine Course at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA, July 18, 2023. MMED challenges service members with various medical and technical problems common to mountainous environments in preparation for future conflicts in austere terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894645
|VIRIN:
|230718-M-GH693-4592
|Filename:
|DOD_109842924
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
