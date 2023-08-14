Soldiers complete simulations marksmanship training on Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a short video from Aug. 10, 2023, of Army Reserve Soldiers completing small arms marksmanship training on the Engagement Skills Trainer in the simulations training complex at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security said the EST is one of the most used simulations facilities on post. The EST, on average he said, has more than 11,000 Soldiers complete qualifications training on it at Fort McCoy annually. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)