Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers complete simulations marksmanship training on Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a short video from Aug. 10, 2023, of Army Reserve Soldiers completing small arms marksmanship training on the Engagement Skills Trainer in the simulations training complex at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security said the EST is one of the most used simulations facilities on post. The EST, on average he said, has more than 11,000 Soldiers complete qualifications training on it at Fort McCoy annually. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894644
    VIRIN: 230810-A-OK556-5550
    Filename: DOD_109842923
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers complete simulations marksmanship training on Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Engagement Skills Training
    simulations training
    Fort McCoy sims training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT