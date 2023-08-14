The USAF Counterproliferation Center hosted Mr. Michael Moodie, formerly with the Chemical and Biological Arms Control Institute, to discuss chemical and biological warfare history, arms control and nonproliferation agreements, and associated U.S. policy issues with a group of Air War College students. Date around 2002.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2002
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894637
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-AJ908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109842826
|Length:
|00:13:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chemical and Biological Arms Control, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
