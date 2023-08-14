Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical and Biological Arms Control

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2002

    Video by Rachael Croom 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The USAF Counterproliferation Center hosted Mr. Michael Moodie, formerly with the Chemical and Biological Arms Control Institute, to discuss chemical and biological warfare history, arms control and nonproliferation agreements, and associated U.S. policy issues with a group of Air War College students. Date around 2002.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2002
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894637
    VIRIN: 230822-A-AJ908-1001
    Filename: DOD_109842826
    Length: 00:13:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chemical and Biological Arms Control, by Rachael Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Chemical
    Warfare
    Biological
    USAF Center for Strategic Deterrence Studies
    CSDS

