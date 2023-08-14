Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAC Talks EP06: The Decision Support Matrix

    08.21.2023

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks is a “How-to” video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In the Episode, MAJ Robert Rose, Lizard Team, discusses developing a Decision Support Matrix (DSM) to provide flexibility to a plan. Plans rarely survive contact with the enemy, but by building a DSM, you can anticipate potential branch plans to respond to changes in the situation. Those branch plans should identify actions across warfighting functions to ensure they are complete. You should rehearse branch plans at your combined arms rehearsal to ensure subordinate units understand their role in the branch plan and identify any potential friction in execution. Using a well-developed DSM, you can fight with the flexibility shown in the "Decision Point Tactics" publication (CTC Quarterly Bulletin No. 97-4, Center for Army Lessons Learned) used by the Opposing Forces at the National Training Center. Anticipating decisions and creating a shared understanding of potential actions ensures you can achieve decision dominance.

    References:

    Access the example DSM on the NTC, Operation Group MilSuite here:
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 15:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894616
    VIRIN: 230821-A-WS004-7061
    Filename: DOD_109842604
    Length: 00:11:25
    Best Practices
    Army Readiness
    Decision Support
    LeadTrainWin

