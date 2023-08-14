TAC Talks EP06: The Decision Support Matrix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operations Group TAC Talks is a “How-to” video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).



In the Episode, MAJ Robert Rose, Lizard Team, discusses developing a Decision Support Matrix (DSM) to provide flexibility to a plan. Plans rarely survive contact with the enemy, but by building a DSM, you can anticipate potential branch plans to respond to changes in the situation. Those branch plans should identify actions across warfighting functions to ensure they are complete. You should rehearse branch plans at your combined arms rehearsal to ensure subordinate units understand their role in the branch plan and identify any potential friction in execution. Using a well-developed DSM, you can fight with the flexibility shown in the "Decision Point Tactics" publication (CTC Quarterly Bulletin No. 97-4, Center for Army Lessons Learned) used by the Opposing Forces at the National Training Center. Anticipating decisions and creating a shared understanding of potential actions ensures you can achieve decision dominance.



References:



Access the example DSM on the NTC, Operation Group MilSuite here:

https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group



