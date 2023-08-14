Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Signs You Might Need Some Help

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    We all have difficulties. Dr. Eric Morganstein gives us his top signals that let us know we might need some help.

    - not sleeping well
    - trouble at work
    - continuing conflicts with people
    - increased substance use (alcohol, tobacco, medication)
    - thinking about hurting yourself or other people

    This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 12:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894595
    VIRIN: 230823-O-XH734-3179
    Filename: DOD_109842430
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Top Signs You Might Need Some Help, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    behavioral health
    usuhs
    dha
    mhssocial

