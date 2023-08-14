Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McGregor, Minnesota, resident recognized with national Corps’ award

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by David Elmstrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers national headquarters recently recognized Tammy Frauenshuh, natural resources specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and McGregor, Minnesota, resident, with the 2023 Hiram M. Chittenden Award for Interpretive Excellence.

