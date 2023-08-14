The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers national headquarters recently recognized Tammy Frauenshuh, natural resources specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and McGregor, Minnesota, resident, with the 2023 Hiram M. Chittenden Award for Interpretive Excellence.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 09:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894572
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-A1415-1001
|PIN:
|230822
|Filename:
|DOD_109841915
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Hometown:
|MCGREGOR, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, McGregor, Minnesota, resident recognized with national Corps’ award, by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recreation
LEAVE A COMMENT