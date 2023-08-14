Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Video 2023

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Garvin 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Video 2023 - U.S. Army Europe and Africa is uniquely positioned in its 104 country area of responsibility to honor our commitment to upholding the principles of the rules-based international order by providing significant combat-credible forces throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. James Garvin)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

