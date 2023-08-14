Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipping Operations at Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, August 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    08.20.2023

    Video by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Central personnel perform port operations unloading and then loading a cargo ship at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Aug. 20, 2023. Cranes move containers from the ship to truck beds for further transport in-country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 05:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894561
    VIRIN: 230820-A-FM739-9647
    Filename: DOD_109841703
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipping Operations at Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, August 2023, by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    SDDC
    Kuwait
    Cargo
    Shuaiba
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT