Community Resource Expo at Humphreys

Janine Harper, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation family advocacy manager, speaks about the Community Resource Expo held at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. The event allows all ID card holders, including government service employees, retirees, dependents and service members access to resources available in the Humphreys community. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)