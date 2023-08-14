Community Resource Expo at Humphreys

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Janine Harper, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation family advocacy manager, speaks about the Community Resource Expo held at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. The event allows all ID card holders, including government service employees, retirees, dependents and service members access to resources available in the Humphreys community. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 22:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894546
    VIRIN: 230818-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_109841419
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    USAG Humphreys
    MWR
    Expo
    Family Advocacy
    Baby Expo
    Community Resource Expo

