    Seabees Jet Dock

    JAPAN

    08.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    230815-N-HI741-3741

    Navy Marine Construction Battalion 3 (NMCB-3) constructed a jet dock for the Seabees and Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS).

    (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894539
    VIRIN: 230815-N-HI741-3741
    Filename: DOD_109841250
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    afn
    Seabees
    sasebo
    afnsasebo

